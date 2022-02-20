DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. DraftKings updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DraftKings stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

