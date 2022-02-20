DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.65. DraftKings shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 550,795 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.72.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

