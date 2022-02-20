Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

DREUF stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

