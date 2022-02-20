DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.11.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $119.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,348. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DTE Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

