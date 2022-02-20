Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Tops $4.03 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.03 million and $53,634.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

