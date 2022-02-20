Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $26,000 in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GSAT stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.03.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

