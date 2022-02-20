EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.60 Million

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post sales of $111.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.60 million and the highest is $112.62 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $452.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $464.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.28 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $508.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

NYSE:EGP traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

