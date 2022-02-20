Eaton Vance Management Has $3.50 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 63.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

