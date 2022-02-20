Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of FE opened at $40.98 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

