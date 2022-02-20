Eaton Vance Management Purchases 232 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $145.68 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

