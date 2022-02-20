Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,486 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $43.04 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

