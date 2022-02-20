Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

TKR stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

