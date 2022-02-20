eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.52.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 7,219,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,072. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 227.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 200,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

