eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.52.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

