EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

EDRVF stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

