Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ekso Bionics’ earnings. Ekso Bionics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ekso Bionics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

EKSO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 29,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.88. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

