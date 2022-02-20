Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.