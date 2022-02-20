Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Critical Contrast

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 2.63 -$12.52 million ($0.07) -135.29 Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 10.19 $77.33 million $1.11 23.66

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust -1.04% -0.38% -0.16% Four Corners Property Trust 42.92% 9.96% 4.85%

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 119.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment consists of the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.