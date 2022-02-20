Enecuum (ENQ) Price Reaches $0.0404 on Top Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $231,609.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00106562 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 199,195,347 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

