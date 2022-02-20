Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NYSE:EVC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.
