Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE:EVC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.