EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

