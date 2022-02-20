EOS Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $312.64 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,612,939 coins and its circulating supply is 981,026,713 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

