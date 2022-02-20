Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

