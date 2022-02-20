Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$88.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

Shares of EQB opened at C$76.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.08. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$59.74 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

