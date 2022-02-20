Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Primerica, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Primerica in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Shares of PRI opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a 52 week low of $134.47 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

