EUNO Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $12,861.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,460,512,149 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

