Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

PAGS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 5,492,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,506. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $62.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,383,000 after buying an additional 295,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after buying an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

