Everest (ID) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $20.78 million and $133,791.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

