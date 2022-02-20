Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Critical Comparison

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exactus and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 228.78%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Exactus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 259.83 -$9.46 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 14.72 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -3.37

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Exactus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

