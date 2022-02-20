Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

EXPGY opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Experian has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

