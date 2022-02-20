EXRNchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. EXRNchain has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $6,649.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EXRNchain has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

