Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $429.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.90 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.48. 435,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

