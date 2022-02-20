Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

