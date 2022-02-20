F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $97,965.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $97,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.67. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $29,066,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

