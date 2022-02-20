Faceter (FACE) Hits One Day Volume of $90.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $449,108.76 and approximately $90.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

