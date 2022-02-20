Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.