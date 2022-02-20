Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

FSS stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after buying an additional 91,634 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

