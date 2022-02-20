FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $222.23 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

