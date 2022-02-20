FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.
FDX opened at $222.23 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
