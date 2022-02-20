Ferdinand Groenewald Sells 19,285 Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) CAO Ferdinand Groenewald sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GRIL opened at $0.49 on Friday. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

