Financial Comparison: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) vs. Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50 Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Obsidian Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Obsidian Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.53 $200.53 million $0.89 25.38 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.79 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.82

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

