Financial Comparison: NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) vs. Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of NuCana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Schrödinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NuCana has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NuCana and Schrödinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 0 2 0 3.00 Schrödinger 0 2 4 0 2.67

NuCana presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Schrödinger has a consensus price target of $77.17, suggesting a potential upside of 199.79%. Given Schrödinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than NuCana.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuCana and Schrödinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$39.40 million ($1.03) -2.94 Schrödinger $108.10 million 16.88 -$24.46 million ($1.16) -22.19

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than NuCana. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -44.72% -40.30% Schrödinger -64.76% -13.24% -10.88%

Summary

Schrödinger beats NuCana on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

