Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

