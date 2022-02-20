First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $771.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $727.48 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $825.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.75.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

