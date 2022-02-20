FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $138.07 on Friday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSV. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in FirstService by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

