Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

