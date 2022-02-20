Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 5,790 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $70.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.