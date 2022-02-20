Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 153.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 251.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $1,084,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 299.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $102,000.

NYSEARCA:MVV opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

