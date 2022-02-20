Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $867,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISZE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 245,817 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISZE opened at $28.05 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

