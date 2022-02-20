Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $705,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $93.86 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

