Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) by 48.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:HJPX opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

